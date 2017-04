RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 Industrial production in Brazil rose 2.0 percent in January from December, above market expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

January industrial production fell 5.2 percent from a year earlier, IBGE said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)