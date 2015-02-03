SAO PAULO Feb 3 Industrial production in Brazil retreated 3.2 percent in 2014, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production dropped 2.7 percent in December from a year earlier, greater than the median forecast of a 2.4 percent decline in a Reuters survey of 27 analysts.

December industrial production fell 2.8 percent from November, IBGE said, surpassing the survey's estimate for a 2.5 percent decline. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)