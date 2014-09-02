BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties announces sale of hotel property
March 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in July from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
It was the first advance for Brazilian industry after five straight months of declines and surpassed expectations for a 0.5 percent increase forecast in a Reuters survey of 20 analysts.
July industrial production fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)
March 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
* Propetro holding corp. Prices initial public offering of common stock
* Penumbra, inc. Announces pricing of offering of 1,300,000 shares of its common stock