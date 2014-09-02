RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in July from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

It was the first advance for Brazilian industry after five straight months of declines and surpassed expectations for a 0.5 percent increase forecast in a Reuters survey of 20 analysts.

July industrial production fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)