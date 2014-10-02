RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 2 Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

It was the second advance for Brazilian industry after five straight months of declines and surpassed expectations for a 0.1 percent increase, which was the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 25 analysts.

August industrial production fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Asher Levine, Editing by W Simon)