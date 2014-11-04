RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 4 Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.2 percent in September from August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

It was the fifth decline for Brazilian industry in seven months. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 28 analysts was for a 0.2 percent increase.

September industrial production fell 2.1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)