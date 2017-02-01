(Adds comments, details) RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 1 Brazil's industrial output rose in December at its fastest monthly pace in 2-1/2 years, in a likely one-time boost that did not reverse the sharp losses of one of the worst years on record for local manufacturers. Industrial production in Brazil rose 2.3 percent in December from November, the highest rate since June 2013, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The median estimate in a Reuters poll projected an increase of 2.1 percent. Output dropped 6.6 percent in 2016 from 2015, IBGE added. "Even with that improvement in December, it is still far from a reversal," IBGE economist André Macedo said. Output grew in 16 of the 24 sectors that IBGE covers. Automobile production jumped 10.8 percent, the fastest rate since June. A private survey on Wednesday showed manufacturing activity worsened in January. The Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by research firm Markit fell to a seasonally adjusted 44.0 in January, a seven-month low, from 45.2 in December. Production in December retreated 0.1 percent from a year earlier. (Percent change) m-m y-y Capital goods -3.2 17.3 Intermediate goods 1.4 -0.5 Consumer goods 1.8 -2.2 Durable consumer goods 6.5 4.8 Semi-durable and non-durable consumer 4.1 -3.6 goods Industrial output 2.3 -0.1 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)