BRASILIA, March 31 Industrial output in Brazil probably dropped in February as a nationwide truck strike disrupted production at automakers and food processors, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Output from Brazilian factories and mines probably shrank by a seasonally-adjusted 1.6 percent in February from the previous month, when it rose 2 percent, according to the median forecast of 28 economists.

A protest by Brazilian truck drivers against high freight costs interrupted supplies of diesel and food across several states in late February. About 60 pork and poultry plants closed temporarily and production lines at Fiat and General Motors plants were also affected.

The strike, which lasted two weeks in some areas, added to a string of long-standing problems affecting Brazilian manufacturers, such as cooling consumer demand and rising inventories, which probably pushed Latin America's largest economy closer to recession early this year.

Brazil's economy is expected to shrink 1 percent in 2015, according to a weekly central bank survey of market economists.

Government statistics agency IBGE will release the February industrial output report at 9 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Wednesday.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, industrial output probably plunged 10.25 percent in February, the median of 26 forecasts showed.

Forecasts for the monthly figure ranged from an increase of 1.9 percent to a drop of 2.5 percent, while estimates for the year-over-year decline ranged from 6.7 to 12.1 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Paul Simao)