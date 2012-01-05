(Repeats without changes)
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 5 Industrial
production in Brazil rose 0.3 percent in November from October
, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Production had been expected to rise 0.4 percent, according
to the median estimate of 15 analysts in a Reuters survey. The
forecasts ranged from a dip of 0.1 percent to a jump of 1.3
percent.
November's industrial production fell 2.5 percent compared
with a year earlier, in line with a 2.5 percent drop
predicted by analysts in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the
output ranged from a fall of 3.0 percent to a 1.7 percent dip.
