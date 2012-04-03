SAO PAULO, April 3 Industrial production in
Brazil rose by a s tronger- than-expected 1.3 percent in February
from January, government statistics agency IBGE said
on Tuesday.
Production had been expected to rise 0.5 percent, according
to the median estimate of 15 analysts in a Reuters survey. The
forecasts ranged from a decline of 0.6 percent to an increase of
1.5 percent.
IBGE revised January industrial output data to reflect a 1.5
percent decline from a month prior, compared to a previously
reported 2.1 percent decline.
February's industrial production fell 3.9 percent from a
year earlier, less than the 5.8 percent decline
forecast in the Reuters survey. Analysts estimated a contraction
of between 4.5 percent and 7.7 percent.
