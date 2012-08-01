UPDATE 2-Germany's Stada has received a third, higher takeover offer
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
SAO PAULO Aug 1 Industrial production in Brazil expanded 0.2 percent in June from May, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
Production had been expected to expand 0.8 percent in the month, according to the median estimate of 17 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 0.9 percent drop to a 1.1 percent increase.
June's industrial production fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier, however, more than the 4.3 percent decline predicted in the Reuters poll. Analyst forecasts ranged from a contraction of 2 percent to 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
Feb 16 Two members of a family conspiracy to manipulate the stock of reinsurer Gerova Financial Group Ltd were sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday, a day after the scheme's main architect received a more than 11-year term, prosecutors said.
Feb 16 Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.5 percent slump in revenue, weighed down by losses from the company cutting back on equity hedges following the U.S. presidential election.