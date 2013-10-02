SAO PAULO Oct 2 Industrial production in Brazil was unchanged in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Production had been expected to rise 0.15 percent, according to the median estimate of 22 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts ranged from a 0.5 percent decline to a 0.9 percent rise.

August's industrial production contracted 1.2 percent from a year earlier, more sharply than the 0.75 percent decrease forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a a 1.8 percent contraction to a 0.3 percent increase.