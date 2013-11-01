SAO PAULO Nov 1 Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in September from August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Production had been expected to rise 1.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 31 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the increase ranged from 0.4 percent to 1.7 percent.

September's industrial production advanced 2.0 percent from a year earlier, less than the 2.8 percent increase forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the rise ranged from 0.7 percent to 3.6 percent.