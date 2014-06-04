RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 Industrial production in
Brazil fell 0.3 percent in April from March,
government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
The drop was in line with expectations, according to the
median estimate of 23 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts
ranged from a 0.4 percent rise to a 1.5 percent fall.
April's industrial production fell 5.8 percent from a year
earlier, also in line with the median estimate in
the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 6.6 percent decline
to a 3.0 percent expansion.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Felipe Pontes; Writing by
Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)