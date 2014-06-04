RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.3 percent in April from March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The drop was in line with expectations, according to the median estimate of 23 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts ranged from a 0.4 percent rise to a 1.5 percent fall.

April's industrial production fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier, also in line with the median estimate in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 6.6 percent decline to a 3.0 percent expansion. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)