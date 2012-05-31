* Brazil industry shrinks 0.2 pct in April from March
* Production falls below analyst forecasts
* Stubborn industrial sector weighing on economic growth
(Adds grafs 4,5 on new tax hike on some imports)
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 31 Industrial production in
Brazil contracted 0.2 percent in April from March, official data
showed on Thursday, highlighting the challenges policymakers
face as Brazil's lagging manufacturing sector continues to drag
on economic growth.
While the country's services sector remains robust, Brazil's
limping industrial sector has weighed on growth in Latin
America's largest economy, which expanded a sluggish 2.7 percent
in 2011 after a 7.5 percent boom in 2010.
The industrial sector, whose output fell 0.5 percent in
March from February, has presented a challenge for President
Dilma Rousseff's administration since she took office last year.
The government has launched more than a half-dozen stimulus
packages in recent months in an effort to prop up industry.
Industrial production had been expected to remain
unchanged in April, according to the median estimate of 20
analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for April industrial
production ranged from a 0.9 percent decrease to a 0.8 percent
increase.
Earlier this month, Brazil's government unveiled a round of
tax cuts worth about $1 billion aimed at stimulating the
country's weakening automotive sector, which has struggled with
tepid sales and high inventories.
Rousseff has also hiked taxes on imported goods in a bid to
protect industry, raising complaints of protectionism from trade
partners.
On Thursday, Brazil increased the IPI industrial tax on
imported motorcycles, air conditioners and microwaves to 35
percent from 20 percent, according to a spokesperson at the
federal tax revenue service.
Still, growth remains weak as manufacturers dealing with a
high tax burden and a tight job market have seen labor costs
skyrocket, frustrating expansion plans and putting further
pressure on already-low investment rates.
"The number shows that industrial production is still weak,
that (the environment abroad) is weighing on industry," said
Flavio Serrano, an economist with Banco Espirito Santo in Sao
Paulo. "While the numbers weren't terrible, they are far from
putting us in a place where we can be more confident."
While authorities early in the year placed much of the blame
for poor industrial performance on an overvalued currency,
Brazil's real has since weakened to its lowest level in
three years, suggesting more structural reforms may need to be
addressed.
"If we want to change this trend, we need to simplify the
tax structure to reduce costs, and invest in infrastructure, to
lower the so-called Brazil cost," Serrano said, using a common
phrase to refer the combination of high taxes, bureaucracy and
infrastructure bottlenecks that make Latin America's largest
country such a costly place to do business.
The data comes ahead of official gross domestic product
figures on Friday, with Brazil's economy expected to have
expanded just 0.5 percent in the first quarter from the previous
quarter, according to a Reuters poll.
Brazil's central bank took more steps to shield that fragile
recovery from the threat of a global slowdown, cutting interest
rates on Wednesday for the seventh straight time to a record low
8.5 percent.
That dovish policy stance may continue to support a weaker
real and promote higher investment rates, which could lead to
stronger industrial growth in coming quarters.
April's industrial production fell 2.9 percent from a year
earlier, statistics agency IBGE said, more than the
2.2 percent decline forecast by 17 economists in a Reuters
survey. Analyst forecasts ranged from a 4 percent contraction to
a 1.2 percent expansion.
Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed, 13 shrank in April
from March, including foods, pharmaceuticals and medical
equipment.
In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods
rose a seasonally-adjusted 1.9 percent for the month, the IBGE
said. Production of consumer goods fell 0.7 percent from March,
and intermediate goods remained unchanged.
In March, industiral production fell a revised 1.9 percent
from a year earlier, the IBGE said. Earlier, it had reported a
2.1 percent fall.
For the complete IBGE report on industrial production data,
please click here
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira
Gomes in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Todd Benson, W Simon and
Andrew Hay)