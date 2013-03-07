* Output grows 2.5 pct from Dec, vs forecasts of 1.55 pct * Capital goods production up 8.2 pct on trucks rebound By Brad Haynes and Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazilian industrial output grew more than expected in January as government stimulus helped create a surge in heavy truck production, fueling hopes of a gradual economic recovery this year. Industrial production grew a seasonally-adjusted 2.5 percent in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, more than the 1.55 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. The data reinforced hopes that struggling manufacturers can recover from a 2.7 percent drop in output last year, lifting a millstone from Brazil's fragile economy. Manufacturing has dragged on Brazil's economic growth in recent years, hurt by weak global demand and structural challenges such as rising labor costs and poor infrastructure. President Dilma Rousseff's government has attempted to revive the sector with stimulus measures, trade barriers and tax breaks. After a 2012 contraction economists expect industrial output to grow 2.9 percent this year, according to the median forecast in a central bank poll. January's industrial production grew 5.7 percent over the same month a year ago, boosted by surging capital goods output. Production in the segment jumped 17.3 percent in January from a year earlier after 16 straight year-on-year declines, as the heavy truck industry rallied back from a brutal year, when new environmental regulations wiped out demand. But Flavio Serrano, an economist with BES Investimentos in Sao Paulo, said industry data from February showed truck makers already slowing from the month before, at odds with the acceleration usually expected in the month. "Although this is a positive number showing a robust recovery at the margin, it doesn't change our outlook," Serrano said in a telephone interview. "2013 will certainly be better for industry than last year, but it's going to keep growing slower than the rest of the economy, hurting overall growth." Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 18 expanded in January from December, including automobile production, oil refining and machinery and equipment manufacturing. In broader industrial categories, production of capital goods rose 8.2 percent in January from December, while durable consumer goods rose 2.5 percent and intermediate goods gained 0.9 percent. IBGE also revised up December's data to show a 0.2 percent rise, from previously reported zero growth. (pct change) Jan/Dec Jan/Jan12 Capital goods 8.2 17.3 Intermediate goods 0.9 4.0 Consumer goods 1.2 4.6 Durable consumer goods 2.5 10.3 Semi-durable and 0.2 3.0 non-durable consumer goods Industrial output 2.5 5.7