* Aug output unchanged from July, short of estimates * Capital goods output rises 2.6 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Brazilian industrial output fell short of expectations in August though capital goods production advanced, suggesting businesses are regaining optimism over economic growth. Industrial production in Brazil was unchanged in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, falling short of the 0.15 percent expansion forecast in a Reuters survey of 22 analysts. IBGE also revised July's data to show a 2.4 percent decrease from July, down from a previously reported 2 percent decline. Brazilian industry has had a mild recovery in 2013, rising 1.6 percent in the first eight months from the same period last year, IBGE said. Growth has come in starts and stops, however, as businesses continue to struggle with high taxes, poor infrastructure and high labor costs. Stronger manufacturing and construction activity helped lead Brazil's economic growth in the second quarter to its fastest in over three years, following several stimulus measures such as tax breaks and subsidized loans. A 2.6 percent rise in capital goods production in August from July suggests businesses are looking forward to stronger economic growth, and investing accordingly. On an annual basis, capital goods production has risen for an eighth straight month. Automobile output in Brazil rose 9.0 percent in August from July, boosted by stronger foreign demand as a result of a weaker currency, which makes locally made goods cheaper in dollars. Brazil's currency, the real, has weakened 7.5 percent against the dollar this year. August's industrial production shrank 1.2 percent from a year earlier, more than the 0.75 percent decrease forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 1.8 percent contraction to a 0.3 percent increase. July's numbers were revised to a 1.7 percent rise from July 2012, IBGE said, down from a previously reported 2 percent. A closely watched survey of purchasing managers on Monday suggested Brazilian industry remained stable in September. The HSBC PMI index rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.9 in September from 49.4 in August, near the 50 mark separating contraction from expansion. After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect industrial output to grow 2.07 percent this year, according to the median forecast in a central bank poll. One month ago the survey forecast industrial growth of 2.11 percent. Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 15 expanded in August from July, including foods and automobiles, while pharmaceutical goods extended a recent decline. In broader industrial categories, consumer goods fell 0.6 percent, while intermediate goods advanced 0.6 percent. (pct change) Aug/Jul Aug/Aug'12 Capital goods 2.6 11.8 Intermediate goods 0.6 -2.0 Consumer goods -0.6 -2.8 Durable consumer goods 0.2 -6.3 Semi-durable and -0.3 -1.6 non-durable consumer goods Industrial output 0.0 -1.2