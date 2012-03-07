SAO PAULO, March 7 Industrial production in Brazil fell 2.1 percent in January from December , government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Production was expected to fall 0.8 percent, according to the median estimate of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 1.3 percent drop to a 0.3 percent decline.

January's industrial production fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier and was more than the 1.5 percent drop forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for output ranged from a 2.1 percent drop to a 0.3 percent decline. (Reporting By Asher Levine; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)