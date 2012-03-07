Proposed ETF would track flowering marijuana market -regulatory filing
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.
SAO PAULO, March 7 Industrial production in Brazil fell 2.1 percent in January from December , government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
Production was expected to fall 0.8 percent, according to the median estimate of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 1.3 percent drop to a 0.3 percent decline.
January's industrial production fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier and was more than the 1.5 percent drop forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for output ranged from a 2.1 percent drop to a 0.3 percent decline. (Reporting By Asher Levine; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez to the central bank board, replacing one of its seven members.
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 21 Proposed congressional bills that would limit the Federal Reserve's ability to independently decide policy are deeply concerning though the Fed, in order to be more transparent, can "communicate better" what motivates such decisions, a Fed official said on Tuesday.