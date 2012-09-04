* Industrial output rises 0.3 pct in July, above forecasts
* Capital goods lead gains
* Suggests stimulus, lower interest rates taking effect
* Production falls 2.9 percent from year earlier
SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Brazilian industrial
production posted a modest rise for the second straight month in
July, though doubts remain as to whether recent government
stimulus measures are enough to stoke a robust recovery in the
manufacturing sector.
Industrial production rose a stronger-than-expected 0.3
percent in July from June, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Tuesday, more than the median estimate of
zero percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.
July was the second positive number following three straight
months of declining output after a host of government measures
helped lead to a pickup in automobile production and capital
goods manufacturing.
Still, some economists think it may be too early to point to
a recovery in the troubled sector, as a global economic crisis
continues to sap demand for Brazilian goods and manufacturers
struggle under a heavy tax burden, a shortage of skilled workers
and inadequate infrastructure.
July's industrial production fell 2.9 percent from a year
earlier, less than the 3.3 percent decline predicted
in the Reuters poll and the mildest annual pullback since March.
"The 12-month figure still points to a strong deterioration,
and the monthly improvement could be a result of tax reductions
but I remain cautious," said Andre Perfeito. "Data continues to
suggest a troubling situation. While we are improving, there are
still many things left for the government to do."
Intent on reviving growth, President Dilma Rousseff's
administration has chopped central bank benchmark interest rates
to an all-time low of 7.5 percent, provided
industries and consumers with tax breaks, and vowed to step up
government purchases of industrial goods.
Following the release of the industrial output data, yields
on interest rate futures rose across the board as
traders cut their bets on further interest rate cuts to help
stimulate growth.
"The numbers helped lift the market's mood a bit, but they
were not extraordinary," said Paulo Nepomuceno, a fixed income
strategist with brokerage Coinvalores in Sao Paulo. "It wasn't
enough to say that there has been a true improvement in industry
as a whole."
Brazil's central bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25
basis points next month, after which it will likely keep rates
stable.
The softness in Brazilian industry, which contracted 2.5
percent in the second quarter from the first, has largely foiled
government efforts to jump start the country's economy, which
grew a slower than expected 0.4 percent in the period.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters last week that
industry should continue to recover thanks to recent incentives
for the automotive, construction and home appliances sectors.
Other leading indicators such as HSBC's Brazil Manufacturing
purchasing managers' survey showed industry contracted in August
for the fifth month in a row, though at a slower pace than in
previous months, suggesting the sector is stabilizing.
Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 12 expanded
in July from June, including automobiles, foods, and machinery.
In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods,
which were most heavily hit during the recent economic crisis,
led gains, rising 1 percent for the month, the IBGE said.
Production of durable consumer goods rose 0.8 percent from June,
and intermediate goods rose 0.5 percent.