SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Brazilian industrial production posted a modest rise for the second straight month in July, though doubts remain as to whether recent government stimulus measures are enough to stoke a robust recovery in the manufacturing sector.

Industrial production rose a stronger-than-expected 0.3 percent in July from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, more than the median estimate of zero percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.

July was the second positive number following three straight months of declining output after a host of government measures helped lead to a pickup in automobile production and capital goods manufacturing.

Still, some economists think it may be too early to point to a recovery in the troubled sector, as a global economic crisis continues to sap demand for Brazilian goods and manufacturers struggle under a heavy tax burden, a shortage of skilled workers and inadequate infrastructure.

July's industrial production fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, less than the 3.3 percent decline predicted in the Reuters poll and the mildest annual pullback since March.

"The 12-month figure still points to a strong deterioration, and the monthly improvement could be a result of tax reductions but I remain cautious," said Andre Perfeito. "Data continues to suggest a troubling situation. While we are improving, there are still many things left for the government to do."

Intent on reviving growth, President Dilma Rousseff's administration has chopped central bank benchmark interest rates to an all-time low of 7.5 percent, provided industries and consumers with tax breaks, and vowed to step up government purchases of industrial goods.

Following the release of the industrial output data, yields on interest rate futures rose across the board as traders cut their bets on further interest rate cuts to help stimulate growth.

"The numbers helped lift the market's mood a bit, but they were not extraordinary," said Paulo Nepomuceno, a fixed income strategist with brokerage Coinvalores in Sao Paulo. "It wasn't enough to say that there has been a true improvement in industry as a whole."

Brazil's central bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points next month, after which it will likely keep rates stable.

The softness in Brazilian industry, which contracted 2.5 percent in the second quarter from the first, has largely foiled government efforts to jump start the country's economy, which grew a slower than expected 0.4 percent in the period.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters last week that industry should continue to recover thanks to recent incentives for the automotive, construction and home appliances sectors.

Other leading indicators such as HSBC's Brazil Manufacturing purchasing managers' survey showed industry contracted in August for the fifth month in a row, though at a slower pace than in previous months, suggesting the sector is stabilizing.

Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 12 expanded in July from June, including automobiles, foods, and machinery.

In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods, which were most heavily hit during the recent economic crisis, led gains, rising 1 percent for the month, the IBGE said. Production of durable consumer goods rose 0.8 percent from June, and intermediate goods rose 0.5 percent.