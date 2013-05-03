BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SAO PAULO May 3 Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in March from February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
Production had been expected to rise 1.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 27 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.8 percent to 2 percent.
March's industrial production contracted 3.3 percent from a year earlier, more than the 2.1 percent decline forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 1.3 percent rise to a 3.2 percent fall.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates