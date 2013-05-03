* Industrial output up 0.7 pct from Feb, misses expectations * Capital goods production up for third straight month By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 3 Brazilian industrial output rose about half as much as analysts expected in March, suggesting a recovery in the country's beleaguered manufacturing sector remains tenuous. Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in March from February, less than the 1.3 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. IBGE also revised February's data to show a 2.4 percent decline from January, up from a previously reported 2.5 percent fall. Brazil's economic growth has been limited by its manufacturing sector in recent years, as industry struggles with infrastructure bottlenecks, chronically low levels of investment and rising labor costs. March's weak numbers reflect a slower than expected rebound in automobile production, whose 5.1 percent monthly expansion failed to make up for a 9.1 percent decline in February from January. March's industrial production shrank 3.3 percent over the same month a year ago, greater than the 2.1 percent decline forecast in the survey. President Dilma Rousseff's government has attempted to revive the sector with stimulus measures, trade barriers and tax breaks, though the effect on Brazilian industrial growth has remained muted. After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect industrial output to grow 2.83 percent this year, according to the median forecast in a central bank poll. One month ago the survey forecast industrial growth of 3.12 percent. Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 13 grew in March from February, including automobile production, petroleum and alcohol production, office products and beverages. In broader industrial categories, production of capital goods grew for the third straight month, rising 0.7 percent in March from February, suggesting businesses are starting to increase investments in expectations of a broader economic recovery. Durable consumer goods rose 4.7 percent, while intermediate goods grew 0.8 percent. (pct change) Mar/Feb Mar/Mar12 Capital goods 0.7 4.3 Intermediate goods 0.8 -1.7 Consumer goods 1.4 -7.2 Durable consumer goods 4.7 -4.0 Semi-durable and -0.5 -8.2 non-durable consumer goods Industrial output 0.7 -3.3