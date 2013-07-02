* Industrial output down 2 pct from April
* Monthly drop was double analysts' expectations
* Capital goods production falls for first month in five
(Adds details on production, sector results, background)
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, July 2 Brazilian industrial output
fell twice as much as analysts expected in May as capital goods
production retreated, suggesting businesses are not confident
enough in Brazil's economic recovery to boost the pace of
investments.
Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent
in May from April, government statistics agency IBGE
said on Tuesday. The decline was twice the median estimate in a
Reuters poll of 29 analysts.
IBGE also revised April's data to show a 1.9 percent
increase from March, up from a previously reported 1.8 percent
rise.
Weak industrial output has weighed on Brazil's economy in
recent years and contributed to a weaker-than-expected 0.6
percent economic expansion in the first quarter from the
previous three months.
Pessimism over Brazilian factories had started to ebb in
recent months, though, as production expanded in March and
April, the first back-to-back increase since August.
May's numbers suggest manufacturers are still struggling to
overcome feeble global demand and structural challenges such as
low productivity, high taxes, infrastructure bottlenecks and a
tight labor market.
Production of capital goods fell for the first month in
five, dropping 3.5 percent in May from April, signaling
businesses are holding back on investments out of concern over
Brazil's economic outlook.
May's results will probably revive market worries about the
possibility that Brazil, facing the largest street protests in
decades, rising inflation and a sharp currency drop, could
frustrate earlier estimates and grow below its potential for a
third straight year.
May's industrial production expanded 1.4 percent
over the same month a year ago, less than the 2.5
percent rise forecast in the survey.
After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect
industrial output to grow 2.49 percent this year, according to
the median forecast in a central bank poll. One week ago the
survey forecast industrial growth of 2.56 percent.
Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 20 declined
in May from April. Major contributors to the fall in production
were food products, machinery and equipment, and automobiles.
In broader industrial categories, consumer goods fell 1.8
percent, while intermediate goods dropped 1.1 percent.
(For details on the IBGE industrial output figures see: r.reuters.com/wew39t)
(pct change) May/Apr May/May'12
Capital goods -3.5 12.5
Intermediate goods -1.1 -0.6
Consumer goods -1.8 1.6
Durable consumer goods -1.2 4.1
Semi-durable and -1.0 0.8
non-durable consumer goods
Industrial output -2.0 1.4
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Rodrigo Viga Gaier;
Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)