SAO PAULO, Dec 2 Brazil's factory output fell more than expected in October, a third straight monthly drop that underscored a sharp slowdown in Latin America's largest economy as the euro zone debt crisis reverberates globally.

Industrial production fell 0.6 percent in October from September BRIO=ECI, the government's statistics agency, IBGE, said on Friday, significantly worse than the 0.2 percent dip expected in a Reuters survey.

And while a September drop was revised upward, output still notched a dismal 1.9 percent tumble that month.

"After virtually stagnating in (the third quarter), this is the first big number for (the fourth quarter), and it's not a good one," wrote Goldman Sachs analyst Paulo Leme to clients.

The weakness in industrial production and the broader economy could prompt more government action to soften the blow, Leme said, such as using further interest rate cuts or moving to remove credit curbs.

The central bank this week cut interest rates for a third time this year and the government announced tax cuts on Thursday to shield industry from the euro crisis, which threatens to erode global demand for Brazilian commodity exports such as soy and iron ore.

The steps announced by Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Thursday included cutting an industrial tax for a number of household appliances - an attempt to help manufacturers struggling with weak sales and rising payroll costs. [ID:nN1E7B001T]

CLOUDS GATHER FOR 2012

Less than 24 hours later, appliance retailers were advertising slashed prices in newspapers.

"Though one could correctly argue that yesterday's measures are not of major importance in their actual impact on demand, the signal has been given," wrote Tony Volpon of Nomura Securities.

"It is, of course, in our view, just more proof that whatever is officially claimed, the government has a growth target in mind," he added.

Volpon and some other analysts are concerned that the government is prioritizing growth over bringing the country's stubbornly high inflation rate back to its 4.5 percent target center, within a range of 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent. Inflation is running at an annual pace of 6.69 percent.

The central bank has cut interest rates by 50 basis points three times this year, most recently on Wednesday to 11 percent from 11.5 percent. [ID:nN1E7AT08U]

Still, many worry that Brazil's economy - expected to grow around 3 percent this year, a steep dropoff from the 7.5 percent of 2010 - could sag well into next year as Europe flirts with financial disaster and renewed recession.

"The situation has been getting worse in our segment since the end of the second quarter. And we believe that the economic weakness will persist well into 2012," said Ronaldo Iabrudi, chief executive of Magnesita, the world's third-largest maker of fireproof material for steel mills.

The sluggishness in industry has been widespread. In October, 20 of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed dropped.

Capital goods sank 1.8 percent, with consumer goods off 1.6 percent. Durable consumer goods, however, provided a bright spot, gaining 2.4 percent.

October's industrial production sank 2.2 percent compared with a year earlier BRIOY=ECI, more than the 1.45 percent drop that was the median forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the output ranged from a fall of 2.7 percent to a gain of 1.4 percent.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Writing and additional reporting by Luciana Lopez, editing by W Simon )