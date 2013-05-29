BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
BRASILIA May 29 The Brazilian government will not be tolerant with high inflation, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday, just hours before the central bank decides on interest rates.
The central bank is expected to opt for a milder rate hike of 25 basis points to 7.75 percent after slower-than-expected economic figures released earlier in the day increased pressure on policymakers to protect the slow-moving recovery.
The Brazilian economy grew only 0.6 percent in the first quarter versus the previous one, the government said on Wednesday.
BEIJING, March 10 China's corporate debt levels are excessively high, the head of the central bank said on Friday.
