DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BRASILIA, July 8 Brazil's 12-month inflation rate hit the top end of the government's target range in June at 6.52 percent, accelerating from 6.37 percent in May, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Brazil's government only includes the first decimal point in its measure. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.40 percent, in line with the 0.39 percent median forecast of 28 economists. That was the highest rate for June since 2008. Below is the result for each price category: June May - Food and beverages -0.11 0.58 - Housing 0.55 0.61 - Household articles 0.38 1.03 - Apparel 0.49 0.84 - Transport 0.37 -0.45 - Health and personal care 0.60 0.98 - Personal expenses 1.57 0.80 - Education 0.02 0.13 - Communication -0.02 0.11 - IPCA 0.40 0.46 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA A key Republican lawmaker says he does not believe the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election campaign, adding to pressure on FBI Director James Comey to provide evidence supporting or debunking Trump's claim. The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia over its involv