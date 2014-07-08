BRASILIA, July 8 Brazil's 12-month inflation rate hit the top end of the government's target range in June at 6.52 percent, accelerating from 6.37 percent in May, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Brazil's government only includes the first decimal point in its measure. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.40 percent, in line with the 0.39 percent median forecast of 28 economists. That was the highest rate for June since 2008. Below is the result for each price category: June May - Food and beverages -0.11 0.58 - Housing 0.55 0.61 - Household articles 0.38 1.03 - Apparel 0.49 0.84 - Transport 0.37 -0.45 - Health and personal care 0.60 0.98 - Personal expenses 1.57 0.80 - Education 0.02 0.13 - Communication -0.02 0.11 - IPCA 0.40 0.46 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)