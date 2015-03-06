DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 1.22 percent in February, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, climbing faster than all forecasts in a Reuters poll. In the 12 months through February, consumer prices rose 7.70 percent, the highest rate since May 2005 and well above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target. Below is the result for each price category: February January - Food and beverages 0.81 1.48 - Housing 1.22 2.42 - Household articles 0.87 -0.28 - Apparel -0.60 -0.69 - Transport 2.20 1.83 - Health and personal care 0.60 0.32 - Personal expenses 0.86 1.68 - Education 5.88 0.31 - Communication -0.02 0.15 - IPCA 1.22 1.24 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga and Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)
WASHINGTON, April 3 Living standards around the world could fall unless governments invest more in research and education that can help revive weak productivity growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Monday.