BRASILIA, June 25 Brazil's highest economic body
on Thursday narrowed the inflation target band for 2017, the
first change to the country's official goal in 11 years in a bid
to reinforce the government's commitment to curb high inflation.
The national monetary council, made up of the finance and
planning ministers and the central bank chief, kept the
mid-point of the target at 4.5 percent in 2017, but set the
tolerance band at 1.5 percentage points either way.
It is the first change since 2004 when the range for 2006
was narrowed to 2 percentage points from 2.5 percentage points.
