BRASILIA, Aug 7 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.62 percent in July, slightly above analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The index had been expected to rise 0.60 percent, slowing from 0.79 percent in June, according to the median forecast of 32 economists surveyed. In the 12 months through July, Brazil's inflation rate rose to 9.56 percent. Below is the result for each price category: July June - Food and beverages 0.65 0.63 - Housing 1.52 0.86 - Household articles 0.86 0.72 - Apparel -0.31 0.58 - Transport 0.15 0.70 - Health and personal care 0.84 0.91 - Personal expenses 0.61 1.63 - Education 0.00 0.20 - Communication 0.30 0.34 - IPCA 0.62 0.79