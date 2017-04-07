JGBs pare losses after BOJ makes no policy change
TOKYO, June 16 Japanese government bond prices on Friday pared most of their early losses after the Bank of Japan refrained from making significant changes to its policy statement.
BRASILIA, April 7 Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index in March rose 0.25 percent from the previous month as expected, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. Prices rose 4.57 percent in the 12 months through March, down from an increase of 4.76 percent in the previous month. Below is the result for each price category: March February - Food and beverages 0.34 -0.45 - Housing 1.18 0.24 - Household articles -0.29 0.18 - Apparel -0.12 -0.13 - Transport -0.86 0.24 - Health and personal care 0.69 0.65 - Personal expenses 0.52 0.31 - Education 0.95 5.04 - Communication -0.63 0.66 - IPCA 0.25 0.33 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, June 16 Japanese government bond prices on Friday pared most of their early losses after the Bank of Japan refrained from making significant changes to its policy statement.
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cash, people and equipment are pouring into the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas as business booms in the largest U.S. oilfield. But one group of investors is heading the other way - concerned that shale may become a victim of its own success.