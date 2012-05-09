BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.64 percent in April from the previous month, more than most analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
The index had been expected to rise 0.59 percent, according to the median forecast of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA ranged from 0.55 percent to 0.65 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017