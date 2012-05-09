SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.64 percent in April from the previous month, more than most analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The index had been expected to rise 0.59 percent, according to the median forecast of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA ranged from 0.55 percent to 0.65 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)