(Brazil's IBGE corrected the 12-month inflation in February figure to 5.85 pct from previously reported 5.84 pct)

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.45 percent in February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The index was expected to rise 0.44 percent in the month, according to the median forecast of 37 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.35 percent to 0.5 percent.

Consumer prices measured by the IPCA rose 5.85 percent in the 12 months through February, in line with the forecast for a 5.84 percent increase in the Reuters poll. Estimates ranged from 5.7 percent to 5.9 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira; Writing by Brad Haynes)