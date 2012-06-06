BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.36 percent in May, less than analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
The index had been expected to rise 0.42 percent in May, e asing from an increase of 0.64 percent in April, according to the median forecast of 35 analysts. Estimates for the IPCA ranged from 0.37 percent to 0.48 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes Editing by W Simon)
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines