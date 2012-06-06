SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.36 percent in May, less than analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The index had been expected to rise 0.42 percent in May, e asing from an increase of 0.64 percent in April, according to the median forecast of 35 analysts. Estimates for the IPCA ranged from 0.37 percent to 0.48 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes Editing by W Simon)