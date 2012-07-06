Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.08 percent in June, slightly less than analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
The index had been expected to rise 0.11 percent in June, easing from an increase of 0.36 percent in May, according to the median forecast of 30 analysts polled by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA ranged from a 0 . 09 percent to 0.17 percent rise. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes Editing by W Simon)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering