SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.08 percent in June, slightly less than analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The index had been expected to rise 0.11 percent in June, easing from an increase of 0.36 percent in May, according to the median forecast of 30 analysts polled by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA ranged from a 0 . 09 percent to 0.17 percent rise. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes Editing by W Simon)