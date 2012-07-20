SAO PAULO, July 20 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.33 percent in the month to mid-July, accelerating from the previous reading, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

In the month to mid-June, the index rose 0.18 percent.

The index had also been expected to rise 0.18 percent in the month to mid-July, according to the median forecast of 23 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.12 percent to 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Sao Paulo newsroom; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)