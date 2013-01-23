SAO PAULO, Jan 23 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation rate rose a more-than-expected 0.88 percent in the month to mid-January, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. In the month to mid-December, the index rose 0.69 percent. The IPCA-15 index had been expected to rise 0.83 percent in the month to mid-January, according to the median of 31 forecasts. Estimates ranged from 0.71 percent to 0.87 percent. Below is the result for each price category: December January - Food and beverages 0.97 1.45 - Housing 0.74 0.74 - Household articles 0.11 0.45 - Apparel 0.62 0.12 - Transport 0.71 0.68 - Health and personal care 0.26 0.61 - Personal expenses 1.10 1.80 - Education 0.10 0.33 - Communication 0.26 -0.06 - IPCA-15 0.69 0.88