BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I
SAO PAULO, Jan 23 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation rate rose a more-than-expected 0.88 percent in the month to mid-January, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. In the month to mid-December, the index rose 0.69 percent. The IPCA-15 index had been expected to rise 0.83 percent in the month to mid-January, according to the median of 31 forecasts. Estimates ranged from 0.71 percent to 0.87 percent. Below is the result for each price category: December January - Food and beverages 0.97 1.45 - Housing 0.74 0.74 - Household articles 0.11 0.45 - Apparel 0.62 0.12 - Transport 0.71 0.68 - Health and personal care 0.26 0.61 - Personal expenses 1.10 1.80 - Education 0.10 0.33 - Communication 0.26 -0.06 - IPCA-15 0.69 0.88
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.