SAO PAULO, Dec 19 Brazil's benchmark IPCA
inflation rate accelerated to a rise of 0.69
percent in the month to mid-December, slightly above
expectations and notching its fastest rate since May 2011,
statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
In the month to mid-November, the index rose 0.54 percent.
The IPCA-15 index had been expected to rise 0.66 percent in
the month to mid-December, according to the median of 32
forecasts. Estimates ranged from 0.55 percent to 0.72 percent.
Below is the result for each price category:
November December
- Food and beverages 0.83 0.97
- Housing 0.33 0.74
- Household articles 0.58 0.11
- Apparel 1.40 0.62
- Transport 0.47 0.71
- Health and personal care 0.36 0.26
- Personal expenses 0.30 1.10
- Education 0.04 0.10
- Communication 0.30 0.26
- IPCA-15 0.54 0.69