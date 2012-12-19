SAO PAULO, Dec 19 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation rate accelerated to a rise of 0.69 percent in the month to mid-December, slightly above expectations and notching its fastest rate since May 2011, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. In the month to mid-November, the index rose 0.54 percent. The IPCA-15 index had been expected to rise 0.66 percent in the month to mid-December, according to the median of 32 forecasts. Estimates ranged from 0.55 percent to 0.72 percent. Below is the result for each price category: November December - Food and beverages 0.83 0.97 - Housing 0.33 0.74 - Household articles 0.58 0.11 - Apparel 1.40 0.62 - Transport 0.47 0.71 - Health and personal care 0.36 0.26 - Personal expenses 0.30 1.10 - Education 0.04 0.10 - Communication 0.30 0.26 - IPCA-15 0.54 0.69