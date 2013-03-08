DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.60 percent in February, above all 39 forecasts in a Reuters poll, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The index had been expected to rise 0.49 percent after an increase of 0.86 percent in January, according to the median forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the rise ranged from 0.38 to 0.56 percent. In the 12 months through February, inflation rose 6.31 percent. Below is the result for each price category: January February - Food and beverages 1.99 1.45 - Housing -0.20 -2.38 - Household articles 1.15 0.53 - Apparel -0.53 0.55 - Transport 0.75 0.81 - Health and personal care 0.73 0.65 - Personal expenses 1.55 0.57 - Education 0.35 5.40 - Communication -0.08 0.10 - IPCA 0.86 0.60
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.