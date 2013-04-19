BRIEF-Starboard Value reports 6.1 pct stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.51 percent in the month to mid-April, above the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The index had been expected to rise 0.46 percent in the period, according to the median forecast of 26 analysts polled by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.42 percent to 0.51 percent. In the month to mid-March, the index rose 0.49 percent. In the 12 months to mid-April, inflation accelerated to 6.51 percent, up from 6.43 percent one month before. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in either direction. Below is the result for each price category: March April - Food and beverages 1.40 1.00 - Housing -0.70 0.68 - Household articles 0.40 0.39 - Apparel 0.48 0.44 - Transport 0.32 -0.01 - Health and personal care 0.42 0.63 - Personal expenses 0.51 0.48 - Education 0.50 0.10 - Communication 0.27 -0.09 - IPCA-15 0.49 0.51
* Lira weakens more than 1 percent as stronger signal expected
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.