SAO PAULO, May 8 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.49 percent in the 12 months through April, slowing from the previous month to just beneath the government's target ceiling of 6.5 percent, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Consumer prices rose 0.55 percent in April from March, accelerating from a gain of 0.47 percent in the previous month. The increase was above the median forecast for a rise of 0.47 percent in a Reuters poll. Below is the result for each price category: March April - Food and beverages 1.14 0.96 - Housing 0.51 0.62 - Household articles 0.11 0.63 - Apparel 0.15 0.65 - Transport -0.09 -0.19 - Health and personal care 0.32 1.28 - Personal expenses 0.54 0.61 - Education 0.56 0.10 - Communication 0.13 -0.32 - IPCA 0.47 0.55