SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.68 percent in the month to mid-February, above the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. In the month to mid-January, the index rose 0.88 percent. The index had been expected to rise 0.61 percent in the month to mid-February, according to the median forecast of 33 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.50 percent to 0.74 percent. Trailing 12-month inflation accelerated to 6.18 percent, up from 6.02 percent one month before. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in either direction. Below is the result for each price category: January February - Food and beverages 1.45 1.74 - Housing 0.74 -2.17 - Household articles 0.45 0.82 - Apparel 0.12 0.01 - Transport 0.68 0.46 - Health and personal care 0.61 0.78 - Personal expenses 1.80 1.15 - Education 0.33 5.49 - Communication -0.06 0.08 - IPCA-15 0.88 0.68