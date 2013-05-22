SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.46 percent in the month to mid-May, slightly below the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The index had been expected to rise 0.49 percent in the period, according to the median forecast of 26 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.38 percent to 0.51 percent. In the month to mid-April, the index rose 0.51 percent. In the 12 months to mid-May, inflation slowed to 6.46 percent, down from 6.51 percent one month before. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in either direction. Below is the result for each price category: April May - Food and beverages 1.00 0.47 - Housing 0.68 0.72 - Household articles 0.39 0.18 - Apparel 0.44 0.76 - Transport -0.01 -0.03 - Health and personal care 0.63 1.30 - Personal expenses 0.48 0.46 - Education 0.10 0.08 - Communication -0.09 -0.06 - IPCA-15 0.51 0.46