SAO PAULO, Nov 7 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.84 percent in the 12 months through October, nearly unchanged from its 5.87 percent 12-month advance posted in the prior month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.57 percent, slightly below the 0.60 percent median forecast of 31 economists. Below is the result for each price category: October September - Food and beverages 1.03 0.14 - Housing 0.56 0.62 - Household articles 0.81 0.65 - Apparel 1.13 0.63 - Transport 0.17 0.44 - Health and personal care 0.39 0.46 - Personal expenses 0.43 0.20 - Education 0.09 0.12 - Communication 0.08 -0.04 - IPCA 0.57 0.35