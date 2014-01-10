RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 10 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.91 percent in the 12 months through December, accelerating from its 5.77 percent increase posted through the prior month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.92 percent from November, above the 0.82 percent median forecast of 28 economists. Below is the result for each price category: December November - Food and beverages 0.89 0.56 - Housing 0.52 0.69 - Household articles 0.89 0.38 - Apparel 0.80 0.85 - Transport 1.85 0.36 - Health and personal care 0.41 0.41 - Personal expenses 1.00 0.87 - Education 0.05 0.08 - Communication 0.74 0.40 - IPCA 0.92 0.54