RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.59 percent in the 12 months through January, slowing from the 5.91 percent increase posted through the prior month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.55 percent, below the 0.62 percent median forecast of 26 economists. Below is the result for each price category: January December - Food and beverages 0.84 0.89 - Housing 0.55 0.52 - Household articles 0.49 0.89 - Apparel -0.15 0.80 - Transport -0.03 1.85 - Health and personal care 0.48 0.41 - Personal expenses 1.72 1.00 - Education 0.57 0.05 - Communication 0.03 0.74 - IPCA 0.55 0.92