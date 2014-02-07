RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 5.59 percent in the 12
months through January, slowing from the 5.91 percent increase
posted through the prior month, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Friday.
The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.55
percent, below the 0.62 percent median forecast of 26
economists.
Below is the result for each price category:
January December
- Food and beverages 0.84 0.89
- Housing 0.55 0.52
- Household articles 0.49 0.89
- Apparel -0.15 0.80
- Transport -0.03 1.85
- Health and personal care 0.48 0.41
- Personal expenses 1.72 1.00
- Education 0.57 0.05
- Communication 0.03 0.74
- IPCA 0.55 0.92