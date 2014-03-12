DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.68 percent in the 12 months through February, accelerating from the 5.59 percent increase posted through the prior month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.69 percent, above the 0.65 percent median forecast of 35 economists. Below is the result for each price category: February January - Food and beverages 0.56 0.84 - Housing 0.77 0.55 - Household articles 1.07 0.49 - Apparel -0.40 -0.15 - Transport -0.05 -0.03 - Health and personal care 0.74 0.48 - Personal expenses 0.69 1.72 - Education 5.97 0.57 - Communication 0.14 0.03 - IPCA 0.69 0.55
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations