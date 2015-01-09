RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 9 Brazil's inflation rate ended 2014 at 6.41 percent, within the government's target range, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, in line with analysts' forecasts. The benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.78 percent in December from the previous month, matching the median estimate of 23 economists polled by Reuters. Brazil targets annual inflation of 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Below is the result for each price category: December November - Food and beverages 1.08 0.77 - Housing 0.51 0.69 - Household articles 0.00 -0.04 - Apparel 0.85 0.39 - Transport 1.38 0.43 - Health and personal care 0.47 0.42 - Personal expenses 0.70 0.48 - Education 0.07 0.21 - Communication 0.00 0.08 - IPCA 0.78 0.51 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)