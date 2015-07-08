RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.79 percent in June from May, the highest for the month since 1996 but slightly below market forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Brazil's annual inflation rate rose to 8.89 percent in June , up from 8.47 percent in May and nearly twice as much as the government's target of 4.5 percent. Below is the result for each price category: June May - Food and beverages 0.63 1.37 - Housing 0.86 1.22 - Household articles 0.72 0.36 - Apparel 0.58 0.61 - Transport 0.70 -0.29 - Health and personal care 0.91 1.10 - Personal expenses 1.63 0.74 - Education 0.20 0.06 - Communication 0.34 0.17 - IPCA 0.79 0.74 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)