BRIEF-Atossa Genetics prices $4 mln public offering
* Says warrants will have an exercise price of $0.9375 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.79 percent in June from May, the highest for the month since 1996 but slightly below market forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Brazil's annual inflation rate rose to 8.89 percent in June , up from 8.47 percent in May and nearly twice as much as the government's target of 4.5 percent. Below is the result for each price category: June May - Food and beverages 0.63 1.37 - Housing 0.86 1.22 - Household articles 0.72 0.36 - Apparel 0.58 0.61 - Transport 0.70 -0.29 - Health and personal care 0.91 1.10 - Personal expenses 1.63 0.74 - Education 0.20 0.06 - Communication 0.34 0.17 - IPCA 0.79 0.74 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities held gains as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.