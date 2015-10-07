BRASILIA, Oct 7 Brazil's annual inflation rate
remained near 10 percent in September, in line with market
expectations, government statistics agency IBGE said on
Wednesday.
Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
rose 9.49 percent in the 12 months through
September, down from an increase of 9.53 percent in August and
in line with a median forecast of 9.49 percent in a Reuters
poll.
The IPCA index rose 0.54 percent on a monthly
basis, up from an increase of 0.22 percent in August.
Below is the result for each price category:
(available on www.ibge.gov.br)
September August
- Food and beverages 0.24 -0.01
- Housing 1.30 0.29
- Household articles 0.19 0.37
- Apparel 0.50 0.20
- Transport 0.71 -0.27
- Health and personal care 0.55 0.62
- Personal expenses 0.33 0.75
- Education 0.25 0.82
- Communication 0.01 0.14
- IPCA 0.54 0.22
(Reporting by Alonso Soto)