BRASILIA, Oct 7 Brazil's annual inflation rate remained near 10 percent in September, in line with market expectations, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 9.49 percent in the 12 months through September, down from an increase of 9.53 percent in August and in line with a median forecast of 9.49 percent in a Reuters poll. The IPCA index rose 0.54 percent on a monthly basis, up from an increase of 0.22 percent in August. Below is the result for each price category: (available on www.ibge.gov.br) September August - Food and beverages 0.24 -0.01 - Housing 1.30 0.29 - Household articles 0.19 0.37 - Apparel 0.50 0.20 - Transport 0.71 -0.27 - Health and personal care 0.55 0.62 - Personal expenses 0.33 0.75 - Education 0.25 0.82 - Communication 0.01 0.14 - IPCA 0.54 0.22 (Reporting by Alonso Soto)