* 12-month inflation eases to 5.10 pct

* IPCA index rises 0.64 pct in April from March

* Exceeds median market forecast of 0.59 pct (Adds comments, market impact)

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, May 9 Consumer prices in Brazil rose at their fastest pace in one year in April from March, driven by a jump in cigarette prices, though they eased from the same period a year earlier, supporting the central bank's campaign for lower interest rates.

A downward trend in inflation has opened the door to aggressive interest rate cuts as President Dilma Rousseff's government works to spur economic growth. Brazil maintains one of the highest interest rates in the world, a legacy of its battle against hyperinflation in the 1990's.

Brazil's central bank slashed borrowing costs to 9 percent last month, just above an all-time low, from 12.5 percent in August. Analysts expect more rate cuts in coming months, citing what they see as tolerance among policymakers for an inflation rate slightly above the center of the target.

Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.64 percent in April from March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. It was the biggest monthly gain since April 2011 and above most analysts' forecasts.

The index had been expected to rise 0.59 percent, according to the median forecast of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.55 to 0.65 percent.

"It's not going to make the central bank happy," said Vladimir Caramaschi, chief economist at Credit Agricole in Sao Paulo. "But this is only one number, and policymakers can focus on some details like the lasting decline in 12-month inflation."

In the 12 months through April, the IPCA index rose 5.10 percent, IBGE said, slowing for the seventh month in a row after hitting a six-year high in September. It remained above the center of the government target of 4.5 percent.

Yields on rate futures seesawed <0#DIJ:>, with long-term rates settling higher as traders tempered recent bets on aggressive interest rate cuts. Yields, however, stayed at single-digit levels through 2019, BM&FBovespa exchange data showed.

"Today's data gives with one hand and takes with the other. Their net impact over domestic rates ends in a draw," wrote André Perfeito, chief economist at brokerage Gradual Investimentos in São Paulo.

The median market forecast for inflation this year is 5.1 percent, according to a weekly central bank survey published Monday. It should accelerate to 5.6 percent by the end of 2013 as the economy gains steam, the survey said.

Personal expenses rose 2.23 percent in April, up from March's 0.55 percent increase. One of the main drivers of the sharp rise was the price of cigarettes, which jumped 15.04 percent after the government unveiled plans to increase taxes on them. Souza Cruz, Brazil's largest tobacco company, raised prices by an average 24 percent in April.

Housekeeping and domestic workers' salaries also fueled inflation, rising 1.86 percent in April from 1.38 percent in March.

Food costs rose 0.51 percent, more than the 0.25 percent increase the prior month. Transportation prices including fuel and bus fares rose 0.10 percent, down from a gain of 0.16 percent in March.

Education costs rose 0.04 percent in April, well below the 0.54 percent rise in March, and apparel rose 0.98 percent, after declining 0.61 percent in the prior month.

For the IBGE statement on inflation, please go to: here (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)