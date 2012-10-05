SAO PAULO Oct 5 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.57 percent in September, slightly above the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The index had been expected to rise 0.55 percent last month, accelerating from a gain of 0.41 percent in August, according to the median forecast of 24 analysts polled by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.48 percent to 0.60 percent.