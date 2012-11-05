BRIEF-Xenex Disinfection Services says investment of $38 mln in funding round led by Essex Woodlands
* Rise of 0.8 pct up from 0.55 pct in Sept * Food prices driving but may soon subside SAO PAULO, Nov 5 Inflation in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, accelerated in October with higher food prices, an economic research institute said on Monday. The IPC-FIPE index rose 0.80 percent last month, compared with a gain of 0.55 percent in September, according to the University of Sao Paulo's FIPE research institute. The FIPE index is closely watched by economists as an early gauge of Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index, which the central bank targets when setting interest rates. Brazil's statistics agency IBGE will release October's IPCA index on Wednesday. Food prices gained 2.04 percent in October, up from 1.74 percent in the month before. Despite that increase, another price index showed wholesale food prices slowed dramatically in October, suggesting a smaller impact from food prices in coming months. Food prices have been rising worldwide after a severe drought hit grain producer areas in the United States. The IPC-FIPE measures inflation within the boundaries of the City of Sao Paulo and does not include prices in the wider metropolitan area. Below is the result for the FIPE index price categories: =============================================================== Item September October =============================================================== - Housing 0.14 pct 0.51 pct - Food 1.74 pct 2.04 pct - Transportation 0.16 pct 0.38 pct - Personal care 0.14 pct 0.88 pct - Health 0.56 pct 0.21 pct - Clothing 0.37 pct -0.17 pct - Education 0.05 pct 0.03 pct ================================================================ - INDEX 0.55 pct 0.80 pct
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Web conferencing provider Premiere Global Services (PGi) is considering a return to the loan market to reprice its debt and even add a little more to pay a dividend after struggling to sell the same buyout-related debt last year, illustrating growing demand for US leveraged loans.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.